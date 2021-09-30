Sandown Celebrates Old Home Day Fall Festival on Sunday

The town of Sandown held its Old Home Day and Fall Festival on Sunday after delaying the festivities due to threat of rain on Saturday. The event was kicked on Sunday with the naming of the Citizen of the Year, who was former Fire Chief Wilfred “Bill” Tapley, above left, and the Youth of the Year was Madison Pettengill, above right. Tons of activities were scheduled throughout the day along with pony rides by Patchwood Farm, bounce houses, steam engine train rides, music on the bandstand, food trucks, magic and a fireworbks display to end the day. Photos by Chris Paul.