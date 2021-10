What does running a business have in common with running for president? The more you know your audience, the more likely you are to succeed. Chicago startup Civis Analytics was founded in 2013 by data scientist Dan Wagner, one year after Wagner helped Barack Obama win the 2012 presidential election by serving as the campaign’s chief analytics officer. With Civis, Wagner hoped to use the campaign’s method of using data to identify, attract and engage people in order to help businesses do the same with their customers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO