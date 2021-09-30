CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House passes stopgap to avert government shutdown, bill goes to Biden

By Kelly Hayes
foxla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Congress took a big step toward avoiding a partial federal shutdown on Thursday when the Senate passed a bill to keep the government funded through Dec. 3. The House shortly followed suit. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature. The votes will help avert...

www.foxla.com

