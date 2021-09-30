CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Signs Bill to Avert Partial Government Shutdown

By Kevin Freking
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only hours to spare, President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House averted one crisis, but delays on...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
AFP

Biden goes on offensive against 'reckless' Republicans

President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over the looming threat of US debt default, while pressuring the Democratic Party to enact his stalled multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending agenda. Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his presidency so far. On one side, he faces Republican determination to cripple his momentum and recapture control of Congress in next year's midterm legislative elections. On the other, Biden is struggling with infighting between Democrats over his infrastructure and social spending bills. With the speech calling out Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his domestic spending plans, the 78-year-old political veteran hopes to regain the initiative.
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell accuses Democrats of 'sleepwalking' toward a debt default while he blocks every measure they've tried for raising the debt limit

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of "sleepwalking" toward a debt default. McConnell has blocked Democrats' every attempt so far to raise the debt limit. He told Biden in a letter that raising the limit is something Democrats must do alone. See more stories on Insider's business page. Congress...
WREG

Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday told Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit on their own, hoping to keep the U.S. government from coming dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help. Biden’s […]
New York Post

Bernie Sanders predicts Biden spending bills will pass despite infighting

​Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the squabbling between progressive and moderate Democrats that threatens to torpedo President Biden’s legislative agenda and predicted the two spending bills worth trillions of dollars will move forward together. “This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation...
The Independent

Schumer pushes debt action this week; GOP says go it alone

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that lawmakers “do not have the luxury of waiting” to suspend the nation's debt limit to allow more borrowing to pay off U.S. bills, aiming to pass crucial legislation before week's end.Oct. 18, two weeks away, is the date, that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the government will exhaust its cash reserves, an event she says would likely trigger a financial crisis and economic recession. But it would be unwise to come anywhere close, the Democratic Senate leader said.“The consequences of even approaching the X date could be disastrous for our...
WNCT

Biden to push raising the debt ceiling as political parties dig in

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now)— President Joe Biden is expected to talk Monday morning on the importance of raising the debt ceiling as political parties dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap. The United States risks a potentially catastrophic default if a mid-October deadline is not met. If that cap is not […]
