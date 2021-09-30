CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wait, Tracy Lawrence Is a Lady Gaga Fan? — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

By Evan Paul
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 Cowboy Country

Scotty McCreery May Regret Telling This Darius Rucker Story — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Luke Combs, Carly Pearce & More React to 2021 CMA Awards Nominations

Several country music artists woke up on Thursday (Sept. 9) to the news that they are nominees for the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards. Some artists were celebrating their very first CMA nods in certain categories, while for other artists, being nominated clearly never gets old. Carly Pearce earned...
MUSIC
97.9 KICK FM

Will Trace Adkins Head Up the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Trace Adkins throws a big party in his new video for "Where the Country Girls At?" Will he reach the top of the countdown of the most popular videos of the week?. Luke Bryan and Pitbull both join Adkins in the fun new clip, which is up against new videos from Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, Jessie James Decker, Jess Kellie Adams, Bryan Martin, Jeremy McComb and Georgia Webster. Kane Brown has also teamed with H.E.R. for a new video that is looking for votes this week.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Tracy Lawrence
Person
Brantley Gilbert
Person
Maren Morris
GoldDerby

2021 CMA Awards predictions: Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett lead top races

The 2021 CMA Awards are on November 10, honoring the best in country music. So as we anticipate one of the Nashville’s biggest nights, let’s analyze the album, single, song, and music video categories to see which country superstars might get a taste of CMA glory. SEE2021 CMA Awards nominations list: 55th Annual Country Music Association nominees led by Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Album of the Year This award will likely go to Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over.” He is a previous category winner, winning for both “Traveller” (2015) and “From A Room, Volume 1” (2017). “Starting Over” was also met with great reviews...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Amber Co#Apple Podcasts#Spotify
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Says 'Bittersweet' Goodbye to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans in Tears

Today with Hoda & Jenna marked the end of August by saying goodbye to more than just the month, but also a beloved member of the crew. During the Aug. 20 episode of the morning show, co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager bid farewell to executive producer Joanne LaMarca, who departed in order to spend more time with family. The emotional goodbye, which Kotb described as "bittersweet," led to an outpouring of messages of support as the Today show embarked on its new journey without LaMarca behind the scenes.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Why Did The Voice's Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Decide To Get A Divorce?

In recent weeks, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blacklstock have been back in the news as the two settle the details of their divorce. Clarkson landed primary custody of their two kids, though Blackstock will be paid a monthly amount in spousal support and in child support. Though the details are finally being squared away, what prompted the couple to split in the first place?
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Cosmopolitan

Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped Big News on Instagram and Fans Are Freaking Out

Apart from starring on her hit self-titled daytime talk show and returning to NBC’s singing competition series The Voice for season 21, Kelly Clarkson is busy with another exciting project. Get ready, because Kelly is about to release her new album! But first, she’s teasing fans with her new holiday-themed...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confirms She's Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has confirmed recent reports that she is dating a 20-year-old. The 16-year-old shared a photo with Dralin Carswell via Instagram on Monday, September 27. In the shot, the two rocked matching t-shirts featuring mummies emblazoned with the phrase, “That’s How I Roll”. The pair — who are holding hands — appear to be at a Halloween-themed event.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy