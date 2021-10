— Insurance is one of the essential expenses one has to incur in their life. Whether working in the private or public sector, a portion of your earnings should take care of your insurance cover. There are many types of insurance covers depending on what is being insured and how it is insured. The most common types are health insurance and automotive insurance covers. To get insurance cover, one needs to pay premiums as agreed with the insurer. Premiums are monthly or annual remittances paid to the insurance agency to cover the insured property or person. Automotive insurance covers vary depending on a wide range of factors. The premiums paid to an auto insurance agency depend on the cost of the car and the likelihood of the risk occurring.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO