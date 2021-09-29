The Story Continues…
Indeed, the story does continue. It’s already been nearly two months since campuses opened full time in August. What is funny about that statement is that it shouldn’t be a big deal and under normal circumstances, it wouldn’t be. But, we all know that being back on campus full time five days a week is a big deal. Since schools opened, I have made it a point of visiting campuses and participating in celebratory events like homecoming games and our now famous earth-to-space call. It reminds me that when you take a moment to get beyond the noise, there’s just so much to smile about. So, I will share updates on some of the ‘noise’ first and then get to the good stuff.santaclaritamagazine.com
