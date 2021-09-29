Let’s Get Moving with the Move It! Workshop

Does the thought of candy corn, caramel apples, and gobs of candy give your fitness plans a fright? JCI Santa Clarita can help. JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that develops young leaders in the community, will host a second health and fitness workshop presented by JCI member and business owner of NVCTS Nutrition, Amy Suppes. In the first of two health and fitness workshops (conducted in August), participants learned about the importance of macronutrients, how macronutrients work for you, and making your health journey your own by finding what works best for your body. In the upcoming second workshop, participants will learn how being active affects the body and be given the opportunity to participate in a workout designed by Amy (and scaled appropriately for skill level).. Amy will also discuss heart rate zones, endorphins, metabolism, and aligning your goals with how to get there..