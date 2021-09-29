CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medicare Open Enrollment Period

By Sean Ethington
 7 days ago

Every year Medicare gives beneficiaries a window of opportunity to shop around and determine if their current Medicare plan is still the best one for them. During Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period, which runs from October 15 to December 7, beneficiaries can freely enroll in or switch plans. During this period...

