What to Expect When Requesting a Domestic Violence Restraining Order

By Matthew Breddan
santaclaritamagazine.com
 7 days ago

Domestic violence comes in many forms and can affect anyone, regardless of income, age, or gender. Physical and sexual violence are often the most recognized forms of abuse. Other forms of abuse, such as emotional abuse or coercive control, can include name-calling, gaslighting, isolation from friends and family, invading one’s privacy, text messages, emails, controlling finances, movements etc.

