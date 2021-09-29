The Goos, The Bodfish And the Road to Hell Aka-My Birthday Celebration
I have an infamous birthday: 9/11. The only good news this year was that I had forgotten how old I was turning, believing myself to be one year older. Hello-best birthday present ever! Celebration this year consisted of a day long road trip with my younger daughter, in search of a deviation from the phenomenal Caliente-Bodfish Road, found on my way back from the Kern River during an incredible motorcycle ride. Offshoots led to the discovery of Sherman Pass Road, not to be confused with Walker Pass Road, and Trail of the 100 Giants in the Sequoia National Forest.santaclaritamagazine.com
Comments / 0