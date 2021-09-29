CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Goos, The Bodfish And the Road to Hell Aka-My Birthday Celebration

By Richard A. Marcus
santaclaritamagazine.com
 7 days ago

I have an infamous birthday: 9/11. The only good news this year was that I had forgotten how old I was turning, believing myself to be one year older. Hello-best birthday present ever! Celebration this year consisted of a day long road trip with my younger daughter, in search of a deviation from the phenomenal Caliente-Bodfish Road, found on my way back from the Kern River during an incredible motorcycle ride. Offshoots led to the discovery of Sherman Pass Road, not to be confused with Walker Pass Road, and Trail of the 100 Giants in the Sequoia National Forest.

santaclaritamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Francy Simants celebrating 86th birthday

Francy Simants is celebrating her 85th birthday on Oct. 20. She was born in Gary, Indiana in 1935. A card shower has been requested in her honor, and prayers and well-wishes are welcome. Cards can be sent to Francy in care of: The Legacy Assisted Living Center, 2000 Robin Rd.,...
STERLING, CO
theodysseyonline.com

On My 20th Birthday

You finally did it, you made it to double digits. You are about to embark on the most defining years so far. You will face challenges, lots of struggles and ultimately devastation. You are about to face moments that you think will be the end of the world and something that you think you can not overcome. I promise though you will, you will be better for it.
CELEBRATIONS
wilber-republican.com

Heusinkvelt celebrates 90th birthday

Lucile Heusinkvelt turned 90 on Oct. 5. Her family, including five children, 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren has requested a card shower in her honor. Greetings may be sent to her at the Wilber Care Center, 611 N. Main St. #32 Wilber, NE 68465.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goos#Road Signs#County Road#The Road To Hell#Dirt Road#Sherman Pass Road#Walker Pass Road#Giants#Google Maps#Honda#Lexus#S R 14
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
districtchronicles.com

‘Demon’ dog that looks like Pennywise the Clown leaves people terrified

The saying goes that a dog is a man’s best friend, yet one pooch has left people terrified. The ‘demon dog’ went viral after being photographed giving its neighbours the ‘death stare’ from behind a fence. Peeping over the fence, it’s understandable why people were left feeling scared – because,...
ANIMALS
iheartcats.com

Watch As Kind Cat Shares Water Bowl With A Thirsty Mouse

Will cats ever cease to amaze us with their complicated and curious ways? The answer to that is probably ‘no’ as every day presents us with new tales of the strange and wonderful things cats do! And Simon the cat of Punta Arenas, Chile, gives us another cat tale that’s sure to make you smile.
ANIMALS
mageenews.com

Western Sizzlin Almost Gone—Pizza Hut & Checkers on the Way

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, an iconic site in Magee, Ms, the Western Sizzlin, began its tumble to the ground! Many have mixed feelings. The restaurant is one of those “items” from the past that brings memories of “when I was there.”
MAGEE, MS
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Deer Gets Out Of the Way Before Elk Battle on Game Camera

You ever go to a bar or a concert or something like that and find yourself in the vicinity of a fight that doesn't have anything to do with you? Then you have a choice: join in the brawl, like an old John Wayne movie, try to break it up, or just go ahead and get out of the way.
ANIMALS
Only In Rhode Island

Cook & Dagger Is A Little-Known Rhode Island Restaurant That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive

You’re in for a treat if you decide to head to Cook & Dagger in Rhode Island for a bite to eat. This is the place to go if you’re in the mood for a hearty meal like fish tacos, a filling salad, a juicy burger, or a comforting bowl of hot and sour soup. […] The post Cook & Dagger Is A Little-Known Rhode Island Restaurant That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
US 103.1

Take In the Height of Fall Color on a Thrilling Helicopter Ride

Experience autumn like never before with a breathtaking view of the vivid fall colors on a helicopter ride over the Kalamazoo River in Allegan. My Flight Tours was founded in Metro Detroit in 2016 by a young entrepreneur eager to share his passion and love for flight with others. Noticing a need in the market for affordable, family-friendly helicopter tours, the company is now taking flight in five Michigan cities, with four more on the runway. My Flight Tours currently offers aerial views of the Motor City, Grand Rapids, St. Ignace, Mackinaw City, and now, Allegan. Ann Arbor, Muskegon/ Grand Haven, and Springs are coming soon.
DETROIT, MI
Only In Detroit

Take This Fall Foliage Train Ride Near Detroit For A One-Of-A-Kind Experience

There’s something magical about getting lost among the most stunning fall foliage in Detroit and its surrounding areas. While we certainly love embarking on autumn hikes or enjoying scenic drives, a train ride provides extra magic during peak leaf-peeping season. When you’re ready for an adventure that will sweep you away and give way to […] The post Take This Fall Foliage Train Ride Near Detroit For A One-Of-A-Kind Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
DETROIT, MI
Only In Michigan

The Coopersville And Marne Pumpkin Train Ride In Michigan Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family

There’s nothing better than spending quality time with loved ones as we celebrate the arrival of fall foliage in Michigan. While many Michiganders choose to spend their autumn days picking apples, cozying up at home, or embarking on hikes among the Great Outdoors, one special spot here in the Great Lakes State offers a unique […] The post The Coopersville And Marne Pumpkin Train Ride In Michigan Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
Only In Colorado

The North Pole Train Ride In Colorado That Will Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure

You better watch out, you better not cry; You better not pout, I’m telling you why; Santa Claus is coming to town…on a train! Yes, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will be making his way to the Centennial State, so grab your tickets now for this North Pole train ride in Colorado that will take you […] The post The North Pole Train Ride In Colorado That Will Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy