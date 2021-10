If you’re due for a screening mammogram, or if you’ve been putting it off and you’re way overdue, please schedule your appointment. We care for people who have had many mammograms and for people who are here for their first time and are nervous, both about how it might feel and about what we might find. Everyone is unique, but what we’ve found is that almost all first-timers feel like they worried for nothing.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO