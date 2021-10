The Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts finished their Week 4 contest, mercifully ending an ugly performance from Miami. The Dolphins never found a rhythm, constantly getting in their own way with penalties and turnovers, as well as just failing on simple plays. They did not open up the offense until late in the fourth quarter, trying to frantically come back from a three-score deficit, and it made most of the game unwatchable.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO