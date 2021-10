Y'all are going to have the blues this fall! Bluesberry Music & Arts Festival is coming back Saturday, October 9. Northshore's celebration of the arts was initially scheduled for May 2020. Tickets that have already been purchased for last year will be honored for the new date. Bluesberry Festival, located at Bogue Falaya Park (213 Park Dr.) in Covington, is family-friendly, which means it is open to all ages. Artists across the region and nation will perform from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO