Congress & Courts

Biden signs stopgap bill to avert government shutdown

By Kelly Hayes
fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a stopgap bill that will allow government funding through Dec. 3, narrowly averting a federal shutdown, according to a White House news release. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House averted one crisis, but delays on another continue as...

