Congress & Courts

Biden signs bill to avert shutdown ahead of midnight deadline

By Clare Foran, Ali Zaslav, CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Thursday night signed Congress' stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown and extend government funding through December 3, according to the White House. Government funding had been set to expire at midnight, but Democratic congressional leaders, who control both chambers of Congress, had projected confidence that the government would remain open. The bill passed the House and Senate earlier in the day with a bipartisan vote.

Joe Biden
Chuck Schumer
Janet Yellen
The Independent

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a 'real possibility'

To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate s filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation's debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default.The president's surprise remarks come as the Senate is tangled in a fiscally dangerous standoff over a vote that's needed to suspend the nation's debt limit and allow the federal government to continue borrowing to pay down its balances. Congress has just days to act before the Oct. 18 deadline when the Treasury Department has warned it will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLFI.com

Democrats attempt the near-impossible: Shaming Mitch McConnell

Democrats are trying something that almost never works: Shaming Mitch McConnell into doing the right thing by citing the national interest, historical precedent and governing norms. As the nation hurtles toward a financial catastrophe this month, President Joe Biden is heaping pressure on the Republican Senate minority leader to share...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Senate Republicans#The White House#Democratic#Afghan#Americans#Democrats
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Bernie Sanders predicts Biden spending bills will pass despite infighting

​Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the squabbling between progressive and moderate Democrats that threatens to torpedo President Biden’s legislative agenda and predicted the two spending bills worth trillions of dollars will move forward together. “This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

