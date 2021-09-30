Biden signs bill to avert shutdown ahead of midnight deadline
President Joe Biden on Thursday night signed Congress' stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown and extend government funding through December 3, according to the White House. Government funding had been set to expire at midnight, but Democratic congressional leaders, who control both chambers of Congress, had projected confidence that the government would remain open. The bill passed the House and Senate earlier in the day with a bipartisan vote.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
