CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Penguins News & Rumors: Kapanen, Zucker & More

By Penguins News, Rumors: Kapanen, Zucker, More
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we will look at the latest news surrounding the organization in the preseason and in training camp. The Penguins opened their exhibition schedule on Sept. 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and lost by a score of 3-0. Not too many of the projected starters dressed for the opening preseason game, but one player who did was Kasperi Kapanen. He has an opportunity to do his part in making up for the absences of elite players Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to begin the season.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Oilers, Flames, Predators, Penguins, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings received bad news when it comes to Jakub Vrana. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have learned that Josh Archibald is dealing with a mysterious illness. What is the latest on contract talks between Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames? Finally, what are the chances the Nashville Predators bring back Mattias Ekholm or the Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang?
NHL
audacy.com

Kapanen also sees ghosts with media day photo

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) You know hockey season is just around the corner when team headshots begin to be released. Last year, the Pittsburgh Penguins made headlines with a certain headshot. It was, now former, Penguins’ forward Brandon Tanev’s that caused a stir when he reportedly saw a ghost before...
NHL
PensBurgh

Penguins will need even more from Jeff Carter

When the Penguins acquired Jeff Carter last April, it seemed to be a curious move. Carter, 36, was considered fairly washed up. It had been years since he, or his team in Los Angeles had been relevant. Carter was mostly playing as a winger and he had only scored eight goals in 40 games with the Kings in 2020-21. He had a hefty $5.2 million contract, though LA generously retained 50% of it. What was the purpose of this add?
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Brandon Tanev
Person
Jeff Carter
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Jason Zucker ready to move past 'awful' season

Jason Zucker’s offseason wasn’t anything unusual. He spent the summer mostly at his home in Minnesota. Went on some vacations. Trained at a rate as he typically would. As far as any offseason speculation that he might no longer be a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins? He had far more important things to ruminate over the past four months.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Zucker Determined to Rebound From “Awful” Season

Jason Zucker knows more is expected entering his third season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Not much has come of Zucker’s time in Pittsburgh since being acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 10, 2020. It wasn’t bad to start with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 15 games before the NHL shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
NHL
chatsports.com

Pens Points: Kapanen Shines Bright

It was refreshing to have Pittsburgh Penguins hockey back on Monday even if it was just a preseason game that means very little. It’s too bad fans now have to wait until Friday to see the team in action again, but this three day break will be the longest stretch without hockey for months so it’s a small price to pay.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Kasperi Kapanen Ready to Breakout in 2021-22

Pittsburgh Penguins’ head coach Mike Sullivan knows he has a wild card up his sleeve, and his name is Kasperi Kapanen. The speed-demon of a winger has shown since his arrival in Pittsburgh that he’s continuing to develop his game, and in 2021-22, look for Kapanen to take his talents to the next level. If anyone is ready to break out for the Penguins, it’s number 42.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguins News Rumors#Kapanen Zucker More#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Push Back on COVID, Robin Lehner Rocks NHL Boat

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a day off on Monday, which means we’ll have time to analyze and refocus our training camp coverage on the emerging roster battles. COVID sneaked into the Penguins locker room for a second time on Sunday, and the team is reverting to some of last year’s protocols to protect against more absences. The Athletic looked at 2022 UFAs who could hit the NHL trade market, including Phil Kessel. And Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner fired a shot across the bow of NHL medical staffs on Saturday.
NHL
NHL

5 things we learned from Sabres vs. Penguins

Tage Thompson scored the lone goal in Buffalo's 2-1 loss. Tage Thompson scored the lone goal for the Sabres during a 2-1 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Friday. Goaltender Craig Anderson made his debut in a Sabres sweater and stopped 18 of 20 shots faced...
NHL
chatsports.com

Heinen, Kapanen shine as Penguins down Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins amped up their lineup for Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Red Wings. The Pens played basically their entire healthy NHL team, minus a piece here or there — which would unfortunately include Jake Guentzel. The visiting Red Wings, per the norm for NHL teams, didn’t bring...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
WTOP

Kasperi Kapanen scores twice, Penguins beat Red Wings 5-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored twice, Tristan Jarry made 25 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Sunday in an exhibition game. Jeff Carter, Kris Letang and Danton Heinen also scored for Pittsburgh, which announced before the game that left winger Jake Guentzel tested positive for COVID-19.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins make more roster moves, release new training camp teams

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) After a pair of preseason games and puck drop on the 2021-22 season opener under two weeks away, the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to trim their roster. Saturday morning saw the Penguins strip their roster size down to 35 players. Almost all of the moves were players...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lehner Speaks Up, Plus Senators, Penguins, Canucks…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, most of the post is focused on Robin Lehner’s comments from Saturday. In a series of tweets, he accused a number of NHL teams of improperly medicating himself and others, including one coach who he specifically named. He’s threatened to release more proof if the NHL doesn’t step forward and do something. In other news, the Ottawa Senators are trying to hammer out a deal with Brady Tkachuk, the Pittsburgh Penguins got bad news, and specific terms of the Vancouver Canucks’ deals with Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are now public.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Lightning, Sabres, Bruins, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens have reportedly offered general manager Marc Bergevin an extension, while the Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Julien BriseBois to a new multi-year deal. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman wonders if this mess between the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel could wind up in court and what is Jake DeBrusk doing to give himself the best chance to succeed this season?
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumors: Price, Suzuki, Norlinder & More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Carey Price is back on the ice following offseason knee surgery, Kaiden Guhle, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, and Mattias Norlinder are impressing at Habs rookie camp, and the 2022 NHL Entry Draft will be held in Montreal. Plus, Nick Suzuki discusses the...
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

'More than the hockey world realizes': Taking stock of Penguins' top prospects

The Penguins’ win-now approach under former GM Jim Rutherford helped the club raise two more banners at PPG Paints Arena and add another rich chapter to the franchise’s championship tradition. But all that winning also came with a price tag. Dealing draft picks and young players year after year left...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy