CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands Township Doubles Down on Incorporation Misinformation

By Preserve The Woodlands
Woodlands Online& LLC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX - The Woodlands Township has doubled down on their erroneous and inconsistent incorporation plans. On Monday, Sept. 27, the Township issued a press release responding to independent, expert analyses, which identified major flaws in the Township’s law enforcement and financial plans that would lead to either higher taxes or a dramatic reduction in services like public safety. In the press release, they restated or distorted incorrect data identified by the experts and made false claims to try to disprove their conclusions.

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Tensions flare as Chinese flights near Taiwan intensify

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — With record numbers of military flights near Taiwan over the last week, China has been showing a new intensity and military sophistication as it steps up its harassment of the island it claims as its own and asserts its territorial ambitions in the region. China’s People’s...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Woodlands, TX
Government
City
The Woodlands, TX
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours. Facebook said late Monday that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodlands#Township#The Woodlands Township#Board Of Directors#Ila

Comments / 0

Community Policy