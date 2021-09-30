CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerns raised over ambulance response times in Sunderland as service faces 'unprecedented demand'

Sunderland Echo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to data revealed to members of NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) this week, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) failed to meet national expectations for three out of four standards. Despite being one of the fastest in the region for responding to life-threatening ‘category one’ calls, in July...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Sunderland Echo

Two more sadly die and another 102 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunderland

The Government confirmed on Thursday, October 1, that 127 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,662. Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Public meeting over ambulance station closure to be streamed due to huge demand

A public meeting over the planned closure of Oswestry's community ambulance station will be streamed online because of the huge interest in the town. There were fears that people would find themselves unable to get a seat at the meeting that will be held on Monday at 7pm at the Wynnstay Hotel, which can hold 120 people.
HEALTH
The Independent

Poor staffing and safety fears is driving midwives out of the NHS

More than half of NHS midwives and maternity support staff say they are planning to leave the health service in the next year.The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said fears over poor staffing levels were making midwives worried they cannot deliver safe care. It said there was now a real risk of a midwife exodus following the results of its annual survey of members.From the 1,273 midwives and maternity support workers who responded, 57 per cent told the union they were planning to leave within the next 12 months with five per cent having already done so.Concerns over staffing levels,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Ambulance services are no longer local

The opposition to the closure of 60-plus local ambulance stations in London centres around the idea that it will lead to longer waiting times (Fears over NHS plan to close all local ambulance stations in London, 25 September). The concept that there are untasked ambulances on standby at the ambulance station around the corner – as with fire engines at a fire station – is a model that disappeared more than 15 years ago.
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Cobra-level response demanded as ministers meet over lorry driver shortage

The CBI said a Cobra-level task force was needed. A high-level meeting to discuss supply issues currently hitting the UK has been held after retailers warned the Government that it has just 10 days to save Christmas from “significant disruption” due to the HGV driver shortage. The Cabinet Office, the...
WORLD
WWLP 22News

Long hospital wait times impacting ambulance services

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those at North Greenbush Ambulance, they’ve been busier than ever. “More people want to go to the hospital, and are going to the hospital,” explained Ryan French, North Greenbush Ambulance Director of Operations. During the height of the pandemic, many were too afraid to...
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
Sunderland Echo

Experts reveal the benefits of eating locally produced food at breakfast

Brits are constantly reminded to take at least 10,000 steps each day to maintain general good health. However, even before we are up and out, our breakfast has already travelled millions of steps to reach us. An expert has revealed avocado on toast, banana porridge and a traditional fry up...
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Boston

Marlboro Hospital Increases COVID-19 Testing To Meet Growing Demand

MARLBORO (CBS) – Marlboro Hospital has increased its free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing from three days to five days a week from 8am to 12pm to meet a growing demand. Hospital COO and Chief Nursing Officer, John Kelly, says the hospital administered roughly 1200 tests last week, about 2-300 per day, through the state’s Stop the Spread program. “What they’re saying is they can’t get a test at their local CVS and they need one to go back to school but those appointments just aren’t available for several days so they’re looking around and they’re finding they have to drive here from...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Hopes new car park plans will ease issues around Sunderland school

Earlier in September, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated plans for Thornhill Park School off Portland Road in the Barnes ward. Applicant, the North East Autism Society, applied to the local authority to construct the new car park on part of its existing playing fields. According to the application form,...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Covid masks could return to schools in ‘contingency plan’ to protect lessons, education secretary hints

Children could be asked to wear Covid face masks in classrooms again if cases of the virus surge over winter, Nadhim Zahawi has suggested.The education secretary said the measure is part of contingency plans being drawn up by his department to ensure lessons continue over the coming months.His comments came after figures published over the weekend suggested one in 20 secondary-age children in England were infected with the virus last week.The Covid rate, which came from Office for National Statistics data, was the highest of any age group reported since the pandemic struck in March 2020.Children are classed as very...
EDUCATION
Sunderland Echo

Decision day for huge 440-home housing development in shadow of Penshaw Monument

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has recommended plans for approval for land south west of Herrington Country Park, bordered by the A183 Chester Road and Chislehurst Road. The proposals from Taylor Wimpey North East include a total of 440 homes which would be brought forward in phases. On Tuesday, October...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sunak to unveil further half-a-billion of support to help people into work

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will commit more than £500 million in fresh funding to help people back into work as he seeks to stem the continuing turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic.Mr Sunak is shifting the focus on to getting people into new or better jobs as the Government comes under sustained pressure over a major squeeze on living standards.The extra funding comes with Mr Sunak and Boris Johnson under pressure from within the Conservative ranks about the historically high tax burden.Funding for the new package will not be set out until the spending review and Budget later this month.Mr Sunak will...
BUSINESS
The Independent

NHS trust declares ‘black alert’ over unacceptably long waits for A&E patients

A major hospital has declared a ‘black alert’ telling staff patients are facing “unacceptably long waits” for a bed in A&E.It comes as the chief executive of Nottingham University Hospitals Trust today revealed she had resigned from her role due to long term sickness after being infected with Covid-19 earlier this year.The trust sent out an alert to staff on Monday after 143 patients were waiting to be seen in the emergency department at the Queen’s Medical Centre site.The problems have been replicated at hospitals across the country in recent months with the head of NHS England acknowledging the health...
HEALTH SERVICES
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE

