How is the CMOS image sensor market doing?

By RFrank
Design World Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Strategy Analytics research report observed that the smartphone CMOS image sensor (CIS) market achieved a revenue growth of more than 10 percent year-over-year in H1 2021. Sony Semiconductor held the top spot with 42 percent revenue share followed by Samsung System LSI and OmniVision Technologies. Together, the top three vendors captured almost 80 percent revenue share in the global smartphone image sensor market in H1 2021.

www.designworldonline.com

