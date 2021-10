A bill extending funding for two months is now before President Joe Biden, making it all but certain that there will be no government shutdown. But it is still unclear whether the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday night — as Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised. Lisa Desjardins and Yamiche Alcindor join Judy Woodruff with the latest.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO