CONTEST: See THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 in Theatres!
We can hear that theme song at the mere mention of the name! Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Thing, Cousin It, Lurch and the rest of the Addams Family clan are back for The Addams Family 2 – and this time the gang are going on a macabre road trip across the USA! The animated sequel’s star-studded voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon Walton, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Bill Hader.thatshelf.com
Comments / 0