Child Marijuana Poisonings Expected to Jump, UConn Wants Funding for the Response

By Emilia Otte
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a phone call with CT Examiner, Dr. Suzanne Doyon, medical director at the Connecticut Poison Control Center, discussed a request to fund two additional positions in an anticipation of a significant rise in child poisonings given the recent legalization of recreational marijuana. Doyon said she was most concerned about...

