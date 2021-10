The fortitude required to make it through the stretch run of a tight playoff race comes easier to some than it does others. Dash forward Jamia Fields knows firsthand what it means to truly fight for something, as last year she saw firsthand with her cousin Nyda, who battled pediatric cancer. Seeing someone so close to her go through such a devastating illness has allowed Jamia to put the importance of a soccer season in perspective.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO