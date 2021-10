The BFI London Film Festival is perfectly situated at the start of the fall season, which also happens to be the beginning of awards season, to help shepherd films toward commercial and critical success. “London Film Festival is still such a prestigious showcase for new films and a fantastic way to launch a film in the U.K.,” says Lia Devlin, head of theatrical at Altitude, which is bringing three films to the LFF this year: Clio Barnard’s “Ali & Ava,” documentary “The Real Charlie Chaplin” and Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in July. And no doubt it’s...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO