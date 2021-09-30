CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcdonough County, IL

Andrew Pecharich

mcdonoughvoice.com
 6 days ago

Avon - Andrew James Pecharich, age 72, left us peacefully, Monday, September 27, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital surrounded by his family. Known to all as "Andy," he was born in Galesburg, Illinois, on September 4, 1949, to Anthony "Tony" and Josephine (Rice) Pecharich of Good Hope. There, Andy grew up on the family farm, showing cattle and attending Northwestern High School in Sciota. He went on to graduate from the University of Illinois with a BS in Agriculture, and as a member of the FarmHouse Fraternity. In 1971, he married Jerilyn "Jeri" Altheide in Macomb, IL, who preceded him in death in 1988, and moved to Rural Avon where he has lived and farmed the last 50 years. In July 1989, he met Carolyn Simkins of Galesburg and would later marry in 2006.

www.mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Tensions flare as Chinese flights near Taiwan intensify

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — With record numbers of military flights near Taiwan over the last week, China has been showing a new intensity and military sophistication as it steps up its harassment of the island it claims as its own and asserts its territorial ambitions in the region. China’s People’s...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Mcdonough County, IL
City
Macomb, IL
City
Heyworth, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Shirley, IL
City
Galesburg, IL
City
Abingdon, IL
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours. Facebook said late Monday that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Catholic Church#Ice Tea#Cremation#Hinchliff Peason West#Northwestern High School#Agriculture#The Farmhouse Fraternity#Ga

Comments / 0

Community Policy