Andrew Pecharich

Avon - Andrew James Pecharich, age 72, left us peacefully, Monday, September 27, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital surrounded by his family. Known to all as "Andy," he was born in Galesburg, Illinois, on September 4, 1949, to Anthony "Tony" and Josephine (Rice) Pecharich of Good Hope. There, Andy grew up on the family farm, showing cattle and attending Northwestern High School in Sciota. He went on to graduate from the University of Illinois with a BS in Agriculture, and as a member of the FarmHouse Fraternity. In 1971, he married Jerilyn "Jeri" Altheide in Macomb, IL, who preceded him in death in 1988, and moved to Rural Avon where he has lived and farmed the last 50 years. In July 1989, he met Carolyn Simkins of Galesburg and would later marry in 2006.