Mary Berry lays out Fantastic Feasts for BBC One

Jeremy Vine viewers were outraged after guest Mike Parry made a shocking remark live on air: that “minorities have to be squashed” because they have the “upper hand” in the UK.During a segment on the Channel 5 show on Friday, Vine, Parry and fellow panelist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown discussed the climate change protestors who had blocked part of the M25.Alibhai-Brown suggested that as we live in a free society, we must put up with it.“I think if we are a free society, and I am very glad to be living in a free society, then we have to put up with...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO