Mary Berry lays out Fantastic Feasts for BBC One
NEWS BRIEF: BBC One in the UK has commissioned a three-part culinary series fronted by former Bake Off judge Mary Berry and produced by UK indie Rumpus Media. Mary Berry’s Fantastic Feasts (working title) sees the star come to the rescue of hopeless novice cooks who want to surprise a loved one with a big meal. The 3×60’ series was commissioned by Patrick Holland, director of factual, arts and classical music television, and Catherine Catton, head of commissioning for popular factual and factual entertainment.www.c21media.net
