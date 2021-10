Today, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) released the following statement after her bill, Senate Bill 453—the Pandemic Preparedness Act was signed by Governor Newsom:. “As national leaders in innovation and technology, SB 453 will put our California State University System at the forefront of research on agricultural biosecurity,” said Senator Hurtado. “Diseases, pests and other contaminants threaten the integrity, reliability and sustainability of our food systems, which if left unchecked, threaten human health. The Governor’s signature of the Pandemic Preparedness Act, is the first step towards the adoption of a One Health research approach recognizing that the health of humans are closely tied to the health of our environment and animals.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO