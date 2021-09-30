CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Skyway Answers Home Buyers’ Need For Rapid Online Condo Insurance In Fast-Paced Florida Housing Market

By Jennifer Hedly
floridanewswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST PETERSBURG, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — It is no secret that the housing market in Florida is hot. Properties move fast, and consumers are finding more ways to make all parts of buying and owning a home quick, easy, and mostly online. One insuretech, UPC Insurance®, answered the consumer call for the ability to almost instantly have an estimate of what a policy will cost, and the ability to buy a Florida Condo policy completely online with Skyway.com.

