Skyway Answers Home Buyers’ Need For Rapid Online Condo Insurance In Fast-Paced Florida Housing Market

“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics. Crypto may be the hot new commodity in town, but South Florida real estate will always be the top choice for celebrities of all genres and generations. Actors, musicians, and models are drawn to the Magic City and its charms just as much as the rest of us, and fancy hotel suites can only satisfy for so long. While Miami Beach’s North Bay Road and Palm Beach’s North End remain historic favorites, today’s crop of luminaries are also branching out into emerging neighborhoods like Bay Point and downtown Miami, underscoring the region’s evolution and maturity. We reach for the stars — and their humble new abodes — in this month’s “South Florida by the numbers.”

