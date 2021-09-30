CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Golf Channel’s ShopRite LPGA Classic Broadcast Makes History

By Ryan Berenz
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother first will be achieved for female sportscasters when the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer tees off Friday, October 1, at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel in Galloway, New Jersey. Golf Channel’s coverage of the event will have an all-female roster of on-air talent for the first time in the...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Steve Stricker Gives Big Health Update on Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was in a serious car accident in February and has been rehabbing ever since. But it looks like the golf superstar could get back in action down the road. Steve Stricker, the U.S. captain for the Ryder Cup, appeared on Sirius XM Radio this week and said that Woods won't be part of the Ryder Cup team, but the goal for Woods is to play again.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Celine Boutier comes from behind to win ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J.—Celine Boutier was an afterthought entering the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic. At the start of the day all eyes were on the duo tied at the top—Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park. While Ko and Park battled it out behind her, Boutier quickly entered the conversation...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nasa Hataoka makes history with her second ace of the week at LPGA's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Nasa Hataoka made history Saturday at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship when she became the fifth player to make two aces in an LPGA event, and first since 2016. Her hole-in-one came at the par-3 sixth at Pinnacle Country Club in Rodgers, Arkansas, measuring 180 yards. Aside from her ace, she made 5 birdies with one bogey for a 6-under 65. She enters the final round at 12 under, and in a share of the lead.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
atlanticcityweekly.com

Big crowds expected for ShopRite LPGA Classic

The cheers and roars will be back at the ShopRite LPGA Classic this year. Fans will be permitted to attend the 33rd edition of the tournament at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club’s Bay Course on Friday through Sunday after not being allowed last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. That means...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City Press

ShopRite LPGA Classic to have strong field Friday

The field of 132 leading female golfers for the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer on Friday is impressive, with major champions, Hall of Famers and eight of the past 10 winners since 2011. The 54-hole tournament will be held Friday through Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel...
GALLOWAY, NJ
abc17news.com

So Yeon Ryu, Ewart Shadoff share lead at ShopRite LPGA

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — So Yeon Ryu and Jodi Ewart Shadoff share the lead after one round of the ShopRite LPGA in New Jersey. Ryu is a two-time major champion constantly in search of a better swing. She says she finally stopped thinking about technique and just played shots over the final hour. Maybe that’s why she finished with three straight birdies for a 65. Ewart Shadoff needed a round like this. She has missed the cut in her last eight LPGA Tour starts. The scoring was so low on the Bay Course at Seaview that 20 players shot 67 or better.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoprite Lpga Classic#Lpga Tour#Golf Channel#Acer#Seaview#Dolce Hotel#The U S Women S Open#The Lpga Tour#First Round
LPGA

Megha-Watt Star Returns to ShopRite LPGA Classic

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. GALLOWAY, N.J. | She has what television people love. When the camera light comes on, Megha Ganne, the 17-year-old sponsor invite to this week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer, flashes that thousand-watt smile the world first saw during the U.S. Women’s Open. Then she stares straight into the lens like she’s talking to an old friend. Ganne makes you lean forward. She makes you stop and look and return the big smile even if you know she can’t see you. It’s a gift. Lydia Ko had it at 15. Rory McIlroy grew into it in his late 20s. Ganne appears to have been born with it.
GOLF
Atlantic City Press

Megha Ganne of Holmdel High School to compete in the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Megha Ganne will take four exams at Holmdel High School on Wednesday, including a tough computer science test. Next week, the senior will take the written test for her driver’s permit. “That’s the big one,” Ganne said. In between, Ganne will continue a year that has seen her become one...
HOLMDEL, NJ
thegolfnewsnet.com

Matilda Castren is restarting her season at the ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N,J.—Matilda Castren played a solid round Friday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, shooting a five-under 66 to put herself one shot behind leader So Yeon Ryu. The ShopRite is Castren's second event since she helped propel Europe to a win at the Solheim Cup at Inverness last month. The Fin had a great week individually, finishing 3-1 to earn three of the European's 15 points in Toledo.
GOLF
LPGA

World’s Greatest Putter Makes Early Run at ShopRite LPGA Classic

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. GALLOWAY, N.J. | Those of us who have watched have always believed it to be true. Anytime there’s a 19-hole discussion of the best putters in the world, names like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw and Bobby Locke come up. Among younger active players, talk always turns to Jordan Spieth with honorable mentions given to Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and, because people’s best-of memories only go back a year or so, Jon Rahm. What you won’t hear unless you have an LPGA Tour fan in the discussion is the name Inbee Park. It’s an egregious oversight. Because Park, the youngest person ever to earn a spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame, has been the best putter in the world for the better part of a decade.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Lexi Thompson loves seeing fans return to the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview

Lexi Thompson really missed not seeing spectators at last year’s ShopRite LPGA Classic. “It was really different coming right out of COVID and playing with no people out there,” she said Wednesday. “It was like, all right, I made a putt, and I’m patting myself on the back. I really didn’t know what to do.”
GOLF
abc17news.com

Inbee Park, Jin Young Ko tied at the top in ShopRite LPGA

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — The best two South Koreans in the world are set to battle it out at the ShopRite LPGA. Inbee Park birdied three of her last five holes for a 65. Jin Young Ko had five birdies over six holes earlier Saturday on the Bay Course at Seaview. She also shot 65. They were tied at 131 and were two shots clear of Patty Tavatanakit. Ko and Park also are among the best putters in women’s golf. Tavatanakit won the first major of the year at the ANA Inspiration. She figures she needs another low round to have a chance.
GOLF
Atlantic City Press

Updated storylines following Day 1 of the ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The 33rd ShopRite LPGA Classic began Friday on the par-71 Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. What follows are updated storylines to follow as the $1.75 million, 54-hole Classic continues with the second round Saturday and the final round Sunday:. Mel Reid defends her title.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
thegolfnewsnet.com

Seaview is playing like a links course at ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J.—Conditions at the Bay Course at Seaview Resort tend to vary year to year during the ShopRite LPGA Classic, often depending on conditions and whether or not the wind blows. The course has played firm and fast this week. The wind picked up beginning in the afternoon Saturday, and...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Megha Ganne inspires hometown fans at ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J.—Megha Ganne certainly looks the part of an LPGA Tour player. At first glance, she could easily pass for an LPGA cardholder who grinds every week for LPGA titles. But she’s actually a 17-year-old local high school student playing in the 2021 ShopRite Classic on a sponsor’s exemption. She’s...
GOLF
Sportsnet.ca

Canada's Henderson rallies to tie for second at ShopRite LPGA

GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY -- Canada's Brooke Henderson rallied with a bogey-free round of 64 on Sunday to finish tied for second at the Shoprite Classic, her first top-10 finish in more than four months. The 24-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., who began the day tied for 10th, birdied the 18th...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy