Up until this point, if you have wanted to purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X for yourself, you have needed to order either console online in some capacity. Essentially every retail chain around the globe has been opting to sell each next-gen console online rather than making units available on store shelves. Luckily, it looks as though Best Buy is soon going to be the first storefront to break away from this trend and will soon be releasing some of its stock in-store.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO