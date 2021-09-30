CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

AC/DC Look Back in Nostalgic ‘Mists of Time’ Video

By Ryan Reed
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AC/DC history becomes museum-worthy in the band’s new “Through the Mists of Time” video. The digitally assembled clip zooms through an ornate gallery of famous artwork, including "The Mona Lisa," alongside various vintage band images. (Late singer Bon Scott and late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young appear in several of the photos, which occupy their own wing of the space.)

wbuf.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfav951.com

AC/DC Drops Third Video From ‘Power Up’

AC/DC has just issued “Through The Mists Of Time,” their latest video from last year's chart-topping Power Up collection. The new clip, which was directed by Najeeb Tarazi, marks the third video from the album, following “Realize” and “Witch's Spell.”. Blabbermouth reported, “The clip is a rock and roll museum...
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

AC/DC spotlight band history in Through The Mists Of Time video

AC/DC are debuting a video for the “Power Up” track, “Through The Mists Of Time.”. The clip is a rock and roll museum tour through an exhibition of the band’s legendary history, featuring spotlights on the lineup of Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams, Phil Rudd, and Stevie Young, and late members Malcolm Young and Bon Scott.
ROCK MUSIC
xsnoize.com

AC/DC unveil brand new music video for 'Through The Mists Of Time' - Watch Now

Today, AC/DC have shared their brand new video for “Through The Mists Of Time”. The video is a rock and roll museum tour through an exhibition of the band’s incredible history. Based on a concept by Angus Young, Director Najeeb Tarazi and creative director Josh Cheuse used footage shot by Clemens Habicht of each of the 5 band members in 5 separate shoots around the world.
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

AC/DC electrifies the ‘﻿Mona Lisa’﻿ in new “Through the Mists of Time” video

AC/DC‘s new “Through the Mists of Time” video certainly lives up to its name. The clip opens up on an ancient Greek, Parthenon-type building filled with legendary paintings such as the Mona Lisa. Being that this is a rock video for one of the hardest rocking bands on the planet, the museum is filled with amps that shoot electricity through Leonardo da Vinci‘s masterpiece.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Young
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Cliff Williams
Person
Angus Young
Person
Phil Rudd
Person
Malcolm Young
Person
Bon Scott
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Epic Pic with Guns N’ Roses Is Definition of Cool

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Wolf Van Halen posted an epic photo of himself performing alongside Guns N’ Roses last night. Eddie Van Halen’s son is on his first major tour with his band Mammoth WVH. Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses handpicked Van Halen and his band to open up for them on their nationwide tour, which began earlier this summer. Mammoth WVH is Van Halen’s first solo project that came out in June to critical acclaim. In fact, Wolfgang wrote every song and played every instrument on the album that shot up the Billboard rock charts upon its release.
MUSIC
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Dc#Ac Dc Look Back#Sistine Chapel
The Boot

Tim McGraw Struck by Alexandra Kay’s TikTok Cover of ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ [Watch]

Tim McGraw's response to hearing singer Alexandra Kay cover his hit song "Don't Take the Girl" is emotional and simple: "Somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal." McGraw did a TikTok duet with Kay, who had previously covered his song on her own as she makes her coffee. That's her signature on the social media app — singing while she makes a mysterious crew of coffee, ice, flavoring and various creamers. McGraw even played along with her and set his coffee up as he sat enraptured by her voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
bassmusicianmagazine.com

AC/DC: Bass Play-Along Volume 40

The AC/DC: Bass Play-Along series will help you play your favorite songs quickly and easily! Just follow the tab, listen to the CD to hear how the bass should sound, and then play along using the separate backing tracks. The melody and lyrics are included in the book in case...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Sammy Hagar ‘Ruined Everything’ at Van Halen’s Farm Aid Debut

The inaugural edition of Farm Aid in 1985 was going to be the perfect place for Sammy Hagar to announce to the world that he had joined Van Halen. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp's first-annual benefit show was being aired live on national television and radio, offering millions of people their first chance to hear Hagar and Eddie Van Halen perform together. "Too bad I screwed everything up," Hagar deadpanned in his 2012 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
FLORIDA STATE
US Magazine

Van Halen Singer David Lee Roth Will Retire After Final 5 Concerts: ‘I Am Throwing in the Shoes’

It’s time to stop running with the devil. Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth announced his retirement will begin after his final concerts. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” the singer, 66, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday, October 1. “This is the first, and only, official announcement … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs Van Halen Never Played Live

Van Halen didn't let too many of their songs go to waste. From their groundbreaking 1978 debut all the way up to 1995's Balance, if a song appeared on a Van Halen album you could be confident that it would also turn up on stage. According to Setlist.fm, there are...
MUSIC
Yakima Herald Republic

When rock legends die, the music remains even if the concert experience fades

Rock fans experienced the loss of musicians from two iconic bands in the summer. Dusty Hill, ZZ Top’s bassist for more than 50 years, died in late July at age 72. Hill had been suffering from a hip injury and, two performances into ZZ Top’s North American tour, decided to leave to seek medical attention. He requested that the band’s longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, fill in as bassist while he was away.
MUSIC
92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy