WSU Recognized as 2020 Tree Campus USA

PULLMAN, WASH. (Murrow News 8) – Nationwide, universities are going back to campus to have classes in-person, an exciting relief for most students and faculty. Here in Pullman, Washington State University is alive once again since the spring of 2020. If you’re a part of the WSU family, you probably know the term “Coug Calves,” the popular and well-known effect the rolling campus hills can have on the calves of those who conquer them. As rejoiced Cougs return home, they’re reminded of the burn these infamous hills provide every day.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO