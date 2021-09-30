CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSU Recognized as 2020 Tree Campus USA

winonaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinona State University has earned recognition as a 2020 Tree Campus USA university for the sixth year in a row by the Arbor Day Foundation. Tree Campus Higher Education, a national program launched in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation, honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation. Tree Campus USA is a national program that honors colleges and universities for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and employees in conservation efforts.

