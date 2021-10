In further proof of the pull of Gorillaz, Damon Albarn has revealed that superstar Bad Bunny will feature on the new Gorillaz project. As per Remezcla, the group’s leader Albarn told Warp in an interview that the incredible Bad Bunny collaboration came about after the pair worked together in Jamaica last year. “What I love about Gorillaz is that I can bring (in) anyone I want, you know?” he said. “I was in Jamaica recently and recorded a Gorillaz song with Bad Bunny, that’s something exciting for next year.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO