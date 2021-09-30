CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Jay R. Lausted

guttenbergpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Robert Lausted (Old man, Old timer) was an only child and was called home to be with his parents and grandparents on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Jay was an avid fisherman, always knowing when and where the fish were biting by the color of his eyes. (He had one brown and one green). If they were the same color, fishing was good! When he’d ask if we wanted to go fishing with him, we’d ask to look at his eyes. That determined if we wanted to sit and catch nothing or everything that day.

guttenbergpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Smith
Chronicle-Telegram

Leona R. 'Lee' Mausser

Leona R. 'Lee' Mausser (nee Lackman), 75, of North Ridgeville, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at O'Neill Healthcare, North Ridgeville. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
CBS Denver

Colorado Jazz Music Legend Celebrates 101st Birthday At Red Rocks Amphitheater

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home. Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra. As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) “This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said. Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.
COLORADO STATE
televisionacademy.com

Remembering Jay Sandrich

We’re sad to learn that prolific director Jay Sandrich has passed away at the age of 89. Sandrich’s career spanned some of the biggest sitcoms of the 1950s through the 1980s, beginning with his work as an assistant director on I Love Lucy and continuing through The Andy Griffith Show, Get Smart, directing the majority of run of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Soap, The Cosby Show, and many more. He was the winner of four Emmy Awards and was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
theridernews.com

R Factor finalists compete for the “R Factor” crown

Rider’s annual singing competition R Factor came to a close on Sept. 24 with finalists battling it out to be named the winner in the Bart Luedeke Center. This year’s finalists were sophomore global supply chain major Kevin O’Brien, junior musical theater major Shamiea Thompson, junior theater major Josh Payne, junior political science major Sania Rashid, junior secondary education major Christine Ruggieri, freshman music production major Sebastian Leak and freshman film and television major William Dusinberre.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jay R
guttenbergpress.com

Elkader Opera House Players present Matilda

“I’ve wanted to play Matilda since I saw the musical a few years ago. It’s my number one dream role, so I’m really excited to be playing it,” said Taryn Moser. The dream Taryn refers to is the starring role in the upcoming musical Matilda, being performed at the Elkader Opera House by the Opera House Players (OHP) over the first two weekends in October.
ELKADER, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Local 10-year-old making her Elkader Opera House debut

Family and friends of Greylyn Hubanks know that, for a 10-year-old, she’s bravely passionate and exuberant in nearly everything she does. Just ask her a question, and she will respond, with a lot of information, a mile a minute. So, of course, when she tried out for “Matilda”—the Elkader Opera...
ELKADER, IA
welchnews.com

CHRISTOPHER JAY MUSICK

Christopher Jay Musick, 48, of Davy, WV, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his residence. Born February. You have reached content available exclusively to Welch News digital subscribers.
DAVY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy