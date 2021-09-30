Jay R. Lausted

Jay Robert Lausted (Old man, Old timer) was an only child and was called home to be with his parents and grandparents on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Jay was an avid fisherman, always knowing when and where the fish were biting by the color of his eyes. (He had one brown and one green). If they were the same color, fishing was good! When he’d ask if we wanted to go fishing with him, we’d ask to look at his eyes. That determined if we wanted to sit and catch nothing or everything that day.