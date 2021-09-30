Joan M. Skemp

Joan DiPalma, a longtime resident of Rye, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23rd. She was 87 years old. Born on June 24th, 1934 in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Mary (nee Guerci) and Charles Suriano. Joan graduated from Columbus High School at the age of 16 after skipping a grade. She was a high school cheerleader and involved in many school activities. Joan was given much freedom as a child because her parents felt she was mature and smart enough to allow her this freedom. She often told the story of when her mother would give her two nickels to ride the bus to see her grandmother at the age of six. After graduation from Columbus High School, Joan attended Fordham College of Nursing and upon graduation became an Operating Room surgical nurse, often requested as the nurse to be in the OR by many of the surgeons for her skills, professionalism and dedication. It was in the OR that she met her future husband, Dr. Louis DiPalma. They were married in June 1956.

RYE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO