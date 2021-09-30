CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Joan M. Skemp

guttenbergpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Mary (White) Skemp died peacefully with her children by her side on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Joan was born Oct. 27, 1938, to Allen and Josephine (Kendhammer) White in La Crosse. She was born fifth in a line of six siblings: Beverly, Robert, Ken, Sharon and Bill. Joan graduated from Aquinas High School, where she met the love of her life David Dean Skemp.

guttenbergpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyjournal.net

Joan May Garner

Mrs. Joan May Garner, Greenwood, passed away on the early evening of Friday, September 24, 2021. She was 85. Joan was born April 8, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the only child of the late Robert Joseph and Mildred (Reeves) McKee. Joan was a graduate of Emmerich Manual High School in...
GREENWOOD, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

E. Joan Leedy

NORTH MANCHESTER – E. Joan Leedy, 96, Goshen, formerly of North Manchester, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Greencroft Healthcare in Goshen. Born Dec. 8, 1924, in Plainfield, Joan was the daughter of the late Cecil and Violet Stephens Carnine. A public graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 1...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
guttenbergpress.com

Jay R. Lausted

Jay Robert Lausted (Old man, Old timer) was an only child and was called home to be with his parents and grandparents on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Jay was an avid fisherman, always knowing when and where the fish were biting by the color of his eyes. (He had one brown and one green). If they were the same color, fishing was good! When he’d ask if we wanted to go fishing with him, we’d ask to look at his eyes. That determined if we wanted to sit and catch nothing or everything that day.
OBITUARIES
dailyjournal.net

Joan Hobson Rawlins

Joan Hobson Rawlins, 89 of Franklin, IN died Monday September 27, 2021. A private burial in Sedona, Arizona at a later date. Arrangements by Swartz Family Community Mortuary in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Information mortuary website or 317-738-0202.
FRANKLIN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
marquettewire.org

St. Joan of Arc Chapel Restoration

The St. Joan of Arc Chapel, a center piece of Marquette University’s campus, is the oldest structure in Milwaukee and dates to the early 15th century. However, the chapel is currently a large construction zone. For Jillian Haygood, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, the chapel represents...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cachevalleydaily.com

Joan Nielson Phillips

January 25, 1939 – September 22, 2021 (age 82) Joan Nielson Phillips was born January 25, 1939 to Elaine and Carl P. Nielson in Logan, Utah. She slipped into eternity on September 22, 2021 in Preston, Idaho. She married Wayne G. Phillips on June 6, 1957 in the Logan LDS...
LOGAN, UT
montanaseniornews.com

Still Joan

It seems to me dementia, regardless of the etiology, is among the cruelest of all diseases. As I’ve been visiting my mother in the skilled nursing facility and rehab I have seen more clearly and more closely than I would have liked to the degree to which dementia robs a person of their life and of their dignity.
LIVINGSTON, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
myrye.com

In Memory: Joan DiPalma, Age 87

Joan DiPalma, a longtime resident of Rye, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23rd. She was 87 years old. Born on June 24th, 1934 in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Mary (nee Guerci) and Charles Suriano. Joan graduated from Columbus High School at the age of 16 after skipping a grade. She was a high school cheerleader and involved in many school activities. Joan was given much freedom as a child because her parents felt she was mature and smart enough to allow her this freedom. She often told the story of when her mother would give her two nickels to ride the bus to see her grandmother at the age of six. After graduation from Columbus High School, Joan attended Fordham College of Nursing and upon graduation became an Operating Room surgical nurse, often requested as the nurse to be in the OR by many of the surgeons for her skills, professionalism and dedication. It was in the OR that she met her future husband, Dr. Louis DiPalma. They were married in June 1956.
RYE, NY
guttenbergpress.com

Local 10-year-old making her Elkader Opera House debut

Family and friends of Greylyn Hubanks know that, for a 10-year-old, she’s bravely passionate and exuberant in nearly everything she does. Just ask her a question, and she will respond, with a lot of information, a mile a minute. So, of course, when she tried out for “Matilda”—the Elkader Opera...
ELKADER, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Elkader Opera House Players present Matilda

“I’ve wanted to play Matilda since I saw the musical a few years ago. It’s my number one dream role, so I’m really excited to be playing it,” said Taryn Moser. The dream Taryn refers to is the starring role in the upcoming musical Matilda, being performed at the Elkader Opera House by the Opera House Players (OHP) over the first two weekends in October.
ELKADER, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Sports#Hospice#Aquinas High School#Prairie Du Chien#Coaches Family Restaurant
Grand Island Independent

Joan (Boley) Davis

Joan is an active Grand Island citizen who thoroughly enjoys staying in touch with family and friends, young and old. Please increase her joy by sending your greetings to this familiar face. “Thank you” in advance from her family. Cards can be sent to:. 4033 Manchester Road. Grand Island, NE...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy