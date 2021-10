Once school starts, I feel like my loaf pans begin working overtime. It seems every week I’m making at least one big “square bread,” as my kids call it, and usually doubling many of the recipes to keep one loaf in the freezer on emergency standby. The secret is, though, that I love pan loaves because they’re a little more carefree than their free-form counterparts: There’s no worrying about misshaped dough or loaves that spread a little too much in the oven—the structure of the pan keeps everything in place. Plus, because of the added support of the pan, they’re a fun way to experiment with different flour blends and mix-ins (oats, seeds, olives!).

