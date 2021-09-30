CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Mattias Ekholm reaffirms he wants to stay in Nashville

By Michael Gallagher
williamsonhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSitting at the top of Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile’s to-do list is working out contract extensions for forward Filip Forsberg and defenseman Mattias Ekholm. But if you read the tea leaves, one seems like a forgone conclusion and the other appears to be anything but a sure thing.

www.williamsonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
prohockeyrumors.com

Latest On Mattias Ekholm, Filip Forsberg

At one point last season, speculation swirled around the Nashville Predators and every member of their veteran core. The team was playing poorly, half the roster was injured and it was obvious a change was necessary if they ever wanted to open up opportunities for some of the organization’s young players. Mattias Ekholm, who was only signed through the 2021-22 season was an obvious target, and teams all across the league started expressing interest even though the veteran defenseman was clear in his desire to stay in Nashville.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Robin Lehner Brought a Flamethrower to the NHL Yesterday

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is not one to mince words or hold back his truth. In recent years, the former Blackhawk, has come forward with his own struggles in his life and has become an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and an advocate for better treatment of NHL players and others when it comes to how the league handles their health, safety, and well-being during and after their playing careers.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
David Poile
Person
Ryan Ellis
Person
Filip Forsberg
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Mattias Norlinder Listed as Day-to-Day

Montreal Canadiens injuries are piling up as their 2021-22 training camp moves along. There were a handful of players absent at the beginning of camp because they failed their medicals and none of Carey Price, Josh Brook, Joel Teasdale, Mike Hoffman or Paul Byron have recovered from those injuries yet.
NHL
williamsonhomepage.com

It's All Your Fault: Hello, competitive rebuild!

We’re just weeks away from hockey season, and today It’s All Your Fault co-hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling are joined by Scene reporter and Nashville Predators expert J.R. Lind to discuss how the players are looking now that they’ve gotten back on the ice for training camp. Who stood...
NHL
williamsonhomepage.com

Afanasyev giving Predators coaches plenty to think about

Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile described the team’s 2021 season as a “competitive rebuild” over the summer, but what does that actually look like?. Sure, players like Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Roman Josi represent the competitive part of that equation, but which of Nashville's talented young stable of prospects represent the rebuild side?
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elli
williamsonhomepage.com

Hynes: 'I’d like to see more' from Tomasino, Tolvanen, Glass

Welcome to the era of the competitive rebuild. The Nashville Predators — not quite good enough to legitimately challenge for a Stanley Cup and not quite bad enough to warrant a full-on fire sale — are in a weird in-between state of transitioning to a younger roster while still holding an expectation of playing postseason hockey.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
williamsonhomepage.com

Sounds lead Minor League Baseball in 2021 attendance

After a year of no live baseball, Nashville Sounds fans showed up in droves throughout the 2021 season. On Sunday, the Sounds announced a total attendance of 436,868 at First Horizon Park in 2021, finishing with the highest total attendance and highest average attendance (6,721 fans per game) in Minor League Baseball.
MLB
CBS Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby Named To Team Canada’s Initial Olympics Roster

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby will have a chance to play for a third Olympics’ gold medal. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain was just named to Team Canada’s initial roster for the 2022 Olympics. Crosby famously hails from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Triple Gold Club member Sidney Crosby has been selected to Hockey Canada’s initial 2022 Olympic Roster 🇨🇦 More details: https://t.co/QzMB6Ntsgz pic.twitter.com/qx7pj1x0Kn — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 4, 2021 He was the captain of Team Canada and won his second Olympic Gold back in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. That was the last time NHL players were allowed to participate in the Winter Games. Crosby also has gold medals from the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, the 2016 World Championship and the 2005 World Junior Championship. In addition to Crosby, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo have also been named to the initial roster. The 2022 games are happening in Beijing starting Feb. 4.
NHL
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood football gets key region win on road against Independence

The Brentwood Bruins got their first region win of the season with a grind-it-out victory over the Independence Eagles, 20-17, Friday night. Brentwood, now 3-4 overall and 1-2 in Region 7-6A, got stellar performances from their defense and some big plays senior quarterback Davis White, tight end Aaron Walton and running back Scott Collins.
HIGH SCHOOL
williamsonhomepage.com

It's the (actual) most wonderful time of the year

It is truly the most wonderful time of the year. I understand that is not terminology usually associated with October, but give me a choice between this and Christmas, and there’s no decision to make. I’ll unapologetically choose these early fall days when the heat has broken (some) and the humidity has subsided.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy