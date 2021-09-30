CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Thursday's Game Against Jaguars

Cover picture for the articleSeason Record: 0-3 For the first time in a long time, the Bengals are not leading everyone’s “panic button” list going into Week 4. The expectation was for the Bengals to start beating division teams now and Cincinnati exceeded that expectation on Sunday when they notched a win at Heinz Field against Pittsburgh. That being said, they enter this week with a lot of expectations. Now is the time to win on a national stage.

Bengals rally past Jaguars as Joe Burrow spoils Trevor Lawrence’s best NFL game

After a 14-0 first half that saw Trevor Lawrence make multiple big plays, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked on the verge of a breakthrough for their rookie quarterback and head coach Urban Meyer on Thursday. Joe Burrow had other ideas. The Cincinnati Bengals responded with two unanswered touchdowns in the third...
Bengals' Higgins, Bates out with injuries for Jaguars game

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals will be without receiver Tee Higgins and safety Jessie Bates for their Thursday night matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And the team likely will be missing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee). Both were listed Wednesday as doubtful. However, cornerback Trae Waynes...
Game Recap: Bengals Defeat Jaguars 24-21

Through four games, the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves at 3-1 after reeling in a home win against a Jaguars team that looked far more competitive than their (now 0-4) record and recent game film would’ve led one to expect. It wasn’t the biggest margin of victory – and a curious 4th-down decision by Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer in the 3rd quarter might’ve made all the difference – but such is the nature of wins in the National Football League. They’re wins all the same. This one keeps the Bengals, at least jointly, atop the AFC North for another week.
NFL DFS, Jaguars vs. Bengals: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy picks for Thursday Night Football

Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence squared off in the 2020 National Championship Game. Now, the two will reunite in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football, setting up plenty of tough decisions for anyone entering NFL DFS picks. Burrow's LSU Tigers handed Lawrence his first college loss, and the defeats have been piling up for the former Clemson star in the NFL. Even with a talented supporting cast that includes running back James Robinson and wide receiver Marvin Jones, the Jags have started 0-3. Will any of those individual players find success on Thursday Night Football and return value for your NFL DFS lineups?
NFL Thursday night football: Jaguars at Bengals, Trevor vs. Joe and sad Urban. Our pick | Opinion

JAGUARS (0-3) at BENGALS (2-1) Line: CIN by 7 1/2. Cote’s pick: CIN 27-17. TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL. Thursday night presents an off-the-marquee matchup but one sneaky interesting nonetheless as we get the duel of the past two overall No. 1 draft picks in Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. They met once as collegians, with Burrow and LSU beating Lawrence and Clemson for the 2019 national championship — fueled by Burrow’s five TD passes. Will Lawrence get his revenge? The game also gives us the sideline sight of Urban Meyer in uncommon distress. Meyer in 17 years of college coaching was never 0-3. His Ohio State teams were 83-9. So his maiden NFL go with Jacksonville is misery all new to him. And it looks to continue here in prime time. Jags will have a shot if they play clean, but Lawrence (seven picks) has yet to manage that as a pro. And Cincy’s usually rotten defense has quietly gotten pretty good, allowing the sixth-fewest points and eighth-fewest yards in the league thus far. The cautions with this pick: Can the Bengals be trusted? Last time Gals started 2-1 (2018) they finished 6-10. They’re on a 3-11 skid in prime-time games. They haven’t been this big a favorite in four years. And this smells like a sandwich game in between an impressive win at Pittsburgh and Green Bay on deck. Makes Jax plus 7 1/2 a tempting play. But I like Cincy for a double-digit cover as Joe tops Trevor once again.
Jaguars at Bengals Week 4 Game Preview: Cats on Stage

Things are moving in the right direction for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. After hanging tough for a victory in Week 1 and handling their longtime rivals pretty easily in Week 3, Zac Taylor’s team is a respectable 2-1. And, most feel like this team should be 3-0, if not for many self-inflicted errors in their second game versus the Chicago Bears.
Jaguars at Bengals picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 4

The Jaguars and Bengals will kick off Week 4 in the NFL when these two AFC squads square off at Paul Brown Stadium on "Thursday Night Football." This matchup features the previous two No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft in Joe Burrow (2020) and Trevor Lawrence (2021). While both quarterbacks are extremely talented, the beginning of their pro careers have been a little choppy. Of course, Burrow missed the bulk of his rookie campaign last year due to a torn ACL but has responded well in 2021 as he's led Cincy to a 2-1 record. As for Lawrence, his Jags are winless on the season and the former Clemson phenom has thrown more picks than touchdowns. He'll look to try and right the ship to begin Week 4.
