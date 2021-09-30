Royal Caribbean's tech chief thinks cruise ship passengers will expect a better digital experience after pandemic life
One major shift coming out of the pandemic for Royal Caribbean is the world is going to expect something different. Royal Caribbean's Senior Vice President and Chief Product Innovation Officer Jay Schneider spoke at Seatrade Cruise Global on Wednesday about his company's efforts, and believes digital is now the expectation, and not just an enhancement.www.royalcaribbeanblog.com
Comments / 0