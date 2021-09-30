CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic 95th-minute winner against Villarreal was Man United's latest-ever Champions League goal... beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's famous 1999 Treble clincher by almost two minutes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo's dramatic goal for Manchester United against Villarreal was the club's latest in the Champions League - beating a famous one from his manager. The clock read 94 minutes and 13 seconds at Old Trafford when the Portuguese star fired home from a tight angle to earn United an undeserved 2-1 win.

