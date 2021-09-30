Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic 95th-minute winner against Villarreal was Man United's latest-ever Champions League goal... beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's famous 1999 Treble clincher by almost two minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic goal for Manchester United against Villarreal was the club's latest in the Champions League - beating a famous one from his manager. The clock read 94 minutes and 13 seconds at Old Trafford when the Portuguese star fired home from a tight angle to earn United an undeserved 2-1 win.www.chatsports.com
