Battlefield 2042 will finally get an open beta test on October 8, and as you can expect, it's going to be a showcase for PC players with fancy rigs. However, even if you don't have the latest and greatest setup, it looks like you'll likely be able to play the Battlefield 2042 beta without much issue. EA has shared the full system requirements, and if you are an EA Play member or preorder the game, you can start playing it on October 6.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO