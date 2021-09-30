Trader Joe’s Just Announced Product Limits On Popular Items For Fall--Shoppers Are Not Happy!

Trader Joe’s just put shopping limits on four products in store, and we’re having major Covid-19 flashbacks! First, Costco pulled these popular items for fall, and now this devastating news. Before you get too triggered, know that the purchase limits that the California-based chain just announced have nothing to do with the pandemic or supply shortages. They’re simply cult items that TJs shoppers just can’t get enough of (don’t worry–the Everything But The Bagel Seasoning is *not* on the list). Phew! But there are some beloved items you aren’t be able to buy more than one or two of right now. What are they?

Trader Joe’s Shopping Limits

Thanks to sleuthing Instagrammers and Reddit users, we now know that Trader Joe’s has posted the dreaded “Limit Two” sign next to price tags on four super popular food and personal items. The Ube Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix, Brazil Nut Body Butter, Yoga Skeletons (perfect for fall!) and the Ube Tea Cookies have all been placed on a purchase limit list. The purchase limits prevent customers from clearing shelves. Aka, more for you and me. But they also mean you can’t stock up on more than a few week’s worth of product, which I know is how I personally shop at the chain. I go once every few months and get enough of their super-cheap pantry items to last awhile. Purchase limits put a major block on customer’s ability to do just that. So, if you’re a devotee of their delicious pancake and waffle mix, for example, you’ll only be able to grab one box for your family at a time. Rats!

Ube Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix

This one actually isn’t new, but we’re still hurting from it. A Reddit user named @MilkTeaAddct posted four months ago that this purple mix (so cool!) that just makes breakfast so much more fun can only be purchased one at a time. Food bloggers are obsessed with this mix, and it’s even available on the re-sale market for 3x the price. LOL!

Brazil Nut Body Butter

Everybody loves a good beauty dupe! This body butter claims to be a $5.99 dupe of the best-selling $45 Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, and customers agree. The demand for this cheap beauty alternative has reached a fever pitch and you can no longer buy more than two in some stores, according to Reddit users, while other locations don’t even have it on shelves at all. If you can believe it, the popular cream is re-selling for $20 on eBay!

Yoga Skeletons

File this under the “things you never knew you needed” category, but Yoga Skeletons are apparently so popular that Trader Joe’s had to put a purchase limit on them. They sounds like a pretty niche item, but according to one Reddit user someone was trying to buy 60 at a time. I’m dead!

Ube Tea Cookies

Ube makes the list twice with these purple yam shortbread cookies, which Reddit users noted have been placed on a two-boxes-per-person limit at at least one story location. The cookies just landed in stores recently, and are already catching on with customers. Dang it feels good to be a gangster.