Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures dropped after starting October with a strong rally. U.S. stock futures fell modestly Monday after finishing a rough week with strong rally on the first day of October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the way higher Friday, with an advance of 482 points, or 1.4%. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%. The Nasdaq's 0.8% gain broke a five-session losing streak. The tech-heavy index was more than 5.2% away its latest record close on Sept. 7. The S&P 500 was nearly 4% away from its Sept. 2 record close. The Dow was more than 3.6% away from its Aug. 16 record close.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO