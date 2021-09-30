CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Moves: Lockton Hires WTW’s Danyluk as Head Int’l Property, Wholesale; HSB Promotes Prentice in Cyber; Apollo’s Ker Becomes Castel’s Head of Performance

Cover picture for the articleLockton Names WTW’s Danyluk as Head Int’l Property in Wholesale P/C. Lockton, the world’s largest privately owned independent insurance broker, has appointed Andrzej Danyluk as head of International Property within the Wholesale Property & Casualty (P/C) division. In his new role in London, Danyluk will be responsible for developing and...

