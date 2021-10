It’s not every day that you meet a great father-and son team. But last Monday was the day. Still don’t know their names but do know that they had each other’s back. The come-together took place at the Parkland drive-thru for Pfizer boosters in the Ellis Davis Field House parking lot in South Dallas. After a half-hour drive to the site, the sight of the lot with a series of tents and an army of orange-and-white traffic cones seemed as organized as Pick Up Sticks. But there was hope. Two signs provided a promise of success. One read “Testing” and the other “Vaccination.” Even then I was hesitant. After all, I had already had the two previous vaccinations. Would this sign mean “Booster,” too?

