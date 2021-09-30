CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even real estate investors report feeling more pessimistic about housing-market prospects

By Ashley Fahey
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 4 days ago

Small-scale real estate investors are feeling pessimistic about their prospects in the housing market as inventory constraints continue to plague buyers of all shapes and sizes.

velillum.com

Investors Must Need To Know Latest Trends In Real Estate Industry

In the real estate industry, the pandemic has brought lots of new trends as a part of the consequence of the punched business world. The flow of new strength in the housing property markets surprised the real estate analysts. Value of homes takes a flight in the air, demands of the homebuyers have crossed the past records and mortgage rates start to hit the historical parameters. In an ultimate sense, while the world is going through a dark phase, the housing industry replenishing with a positive turn.
dsnews.com

Why Are Investors Souring on the Housing Market?

A new survey has revealed that real estate investors are not viewing the market as favorably as they once did in light of low inventory and rising costs. The survey by RealtyTrac, a property information company, found that 48% of the 300 surveyed individual real estate investors believed that the investment market is worse or much worse than it was a year ago.
themreport.com

Survey Finds Investors Leery About Current Housing Market

A new survey has revealed that real estate investors are not viewing the market as favorably as they once did in light of low inventory and rising costs. The survey by RealtyTrac, a property information company, found that 48% of the 300 surveyed individual real estate investors believed that the investment market is worse or much worse than it was a year ago.
Fast Company

Three ways to be a successful real estate investor

If you asked anyone from new college graduates to working professionals to people looking to retire early to be really honest about their goals and aspirations, being wealthy and successful would probably make the list for most people. In my experience, real estate investing can be one way to accomplish...
Housing Wire

For I Heart Real Estate, it’s about more than real estate

When the I Heart Real Estate team isn’t busy with clients, it’s a safe bet that the company is helping someone, somewhere, in a time of need. Founder and CEO Christopher Stevens insists on it. On the I Heart Real Estate blog section of the company website, a post authored...
mpamag.com

Owning or renting – which is more financially beneficial?

For Canadians who can shell out enough for a 20% down payment, it is more financially beneficial to take on a mortgage than to rent over the long term, according to a Royal LePage survey. This is despite the total monthly costs of ownership being on average higher than renting,...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Poor Market Conditions Make Real Estate Investors Turn Sour

48% of investors believe that the investment market is worse or much worse than it was one year ago. 48% of investors believe that the investment market is worse or much worse than it was one year ago, and 36% believe that conditions will remain the same over the next six months.
bostonnews.net

Dan Hurt Explains Why Commercial Real Estate is Gaining in Popularity With Investors

Looking to Make a New Investment? Find Out From Dan Hurt Why Commercial Real Estate is Gaining in Popularity Among Investors. Daniel Hurt, a real estate executive, has seen the way that real estate has evolved and changed over the years. Traditionally, when people invest in real estate, they invest in things such as a rental home or a vacation property. However, times are changing and more and more people are beginning to see the value of investing in commercial real estate, including office space, shopping centers and apartment or condo buildings. If you are looking for an investment opportunity, learn why more investors are flocking toward commercial investments than ever before.
dsnews.com

Foreign Real Estate Investors Plot Their Return

As signs that the second wave of COVID-19 is beginning to wane and travel restrictions loosen, foreign investors are looking to return to the U.S., potentially driving up home prices in an already record-breaking market. According to a MarketWatch article by Jacob Passy, foreign investment is at a 10-year low.
capecod.com

Real Estate Market Trends Suggest A Possible Cooldown

WEST YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors recently reported that Cape Cod real estate prices leveled off in August, indicating a possible return to normal market activity. 454 homes, including 378 single-family homes and 76 condominiums, were sold in August according to preliminary data released by...
etftrends.com

As the Real Estate Market Adapts, Get Diversification With ASET

The real estate market is ever-changing, especially when it comes to millennial trends, giving more credence for diversification via ETFs like the FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET). Investors considering real estate may not like the idea of becoming the landlord. That’s especially the case when it comes to...
Sandusky Register

Local real estate market still hot

SANDUSKY — Home sales in the local area have been brisk for much of 2021, and the local real estate market remains hot, according to Alex Morgan Johnson, president of the Firelands Association of Realtors. The Firelands group represents real estate professionals in five counties: Erie, Huron, Seneca, Sandusky and...
Memphis Business Journal

The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

