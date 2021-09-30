CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND SportsZone to include highlights from 10 high school football games

By Mitch Klein
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 5 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night in the fall means high school football across South Dakota.

Big Game Bound Week 4: Former Patriots teammate discusses Tom Brady’s New England return

KELOLAND Sports will be at the following games this week:

  • 11AAA Jefferson vs Roosevelt
  • 11AAA Lincoln at Brandon Valley
  • 11A West Central at Canton
  • 11A Vermillion at Dell Rapids
  • 11A Lennox at Sioux Falls Christian
  • 11A Madison at Tri-Valley
  • 11B Beresford at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
  • 11B Elk Point-Jefferson at Sioux Valley
  • 11B Winner at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central
  • 9AA Hanson at Chester Area

The KELOLAND.com Friday night Game of the Week will be #3 Jefferson hosting west-side rival Roosevelt. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Washington and Jefferson to host Brookings and Roosevelt in the KELOLAND.com Games of the Week

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

KELOLAND

Eric Munson paces Tea Area to 1st Round lead at Class A State Golf Tournament

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ Boys State Golf Tournament teed off Monday at the Madison Country Club. Tea Area’s Eric Munson leads the individual portion of the tournament after opening with a 3-over 74. Aberdeen Roncalli’s Mason Carrels sits two-strokes behind Munson in second place. Sioux Falls Christian’s Kaleb Jost is in third […]
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND

Thursday night scoreboard – September 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Washington 35 Brookings 14 Cheyenne Eagle-Butte 38 Little Wound 28 Todd County 60 St. Francis Indian 36 McLaughlin 64 Oelrichs 6 HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 Arlington def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Pro Football Pick’em Results – Week 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Week four saw some close contests in the Pro Football world and it also saw a close outcome between the KELOLAND Sports team.
NFL
KELOLAND

Stampede enter second year of the Marty Murray era

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Believe it or not, it’s already hockey season as the Stampede took to the ice this past weekend, splitting their games at the USHL Fall Classic. After finishing in last place in the Western Conference a year ago, the Herd are looking to get back to the Clark Cup Playoffs […]
NHL
KELOLAND

USD downs NDSU in straight sets

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota moved to 2-0 in Summit League play by hitting a season-high .427 and making quick work of North Dakota State in front of nearly 1,000 fans Tuesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Scores went 25-20, 25-14 and 25-18. The Coyotes moved to 5-6 overall while sending the Bison […]
SPORTS
KELOLAND

Jackrabbit Volleyball picks up first conference win over UND

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) South Dakota State volleyball picked up a 3-1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17) win over North Dakota Tuesday night at Frost Arena. The win moves the Jacks to 1-1 in Summit action. Chloe Stitt had one of her best all-around nights in a Jackrabbit uniform, notching 20 kills with a .357 attack rate to […]
SPORTS
KELOLAND

Saturday night scoreboard – September 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Northern State 41 University of Sioux Falls 10 Augustana 52 Bemidji State 24 South Dakota State 44 Indiana State 0 Missouri State 31 University of South Dakota 23 SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL Bridgewater-Emery def. Chester, 25-22, 25-23, 27-25 Belle Fourche […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

