Boys Junior Varsity Cross Country finishes 16th place at The Pelion Invitational

By Admin
 4 days ago

Competing against most Teams Varsity squads – the River Bluff JV RBXC Team finished 16th out of 21 teams at The Pelion Invitational. The Gators had impressive results – with 8 out of 15 runners setting Personal Records. Led by sophomore, James Therrell (19:57, PR) and Junior, Tres Albrecht (21:16), the JV Gators ran a very competitive race on an extremely fast course. The remaining scoring Gators were 8th Grader, Christopher Tunmore (22:42), Junior, Alvin Zheng (22:44) and Sophomore, Caleb Kim (22:59, PR).

