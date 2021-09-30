Florence Oregon News
Florence businesses are reporting a better than normal September even in the midst of a pandemic that has caused many businesses to scramble for help and for supplies. Jay Cable at the Bridgeport market and wine shop said that September surpassed even his September of two years ago before the pandemic hit. Scott Weiss from the beachcomber says he saw a much earlier summer rush than normal attributing to better sales all while having problems getting supplies.kcfmradio.com
